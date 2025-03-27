2 historic buildings in heart of Greensburg could soon see new life

Two historic buildings in the heart of Greensburg could soon see new life with the help of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority and partnerships.

The housing authority is asking developers to step up with proposals to breathe new life into the First Commonwealth and PNC Bank.

Renderings give a glimpse of what the redevelopment could look like, focusing on a mix of residential spaces, better parking and a vibrant feel for downtown Greensburg.

"I think it's awesome, I love this area. I love coming to the park, it's beautiful, a lot of good people working hard. The fact they're trying to beautify the neighborhood, make it better, bring it into the future a little bit is something I'm all for," said Ryan Gebicki.

While the initial vision leans toward creating more student housing to meet the needs of the area, they're keeping their options open. The bigger picture is to not let the buildings sit in wasted potential, but drive them to economic growth.

The developer proposals are due to the Westmoreland County Housing Authority by May 1.