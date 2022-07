Greensburg Chick-fil-A temporarily closing later this month for renovations

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A remodeling project is closing the Chick-fil-A in Greensburg for two months.

The last day it'll be open before work begins is July 28, and renovations will take place in August and September.

Chick-fil-A said it is adding new features and improving the design.