Watch CBS News
Local News

Greensburg and Murrysville police searching for man that stole propane truck

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Search underway for suspect that stole propane truck
Search underway for suspect that stole propane truck 00:19

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Police in Greensburg and Murrysville are searching for a man they say stole a propane truck. 

They said the man then used the stolen truck to attempt to ram a PNC Bank ATM along William Penn Highway unsuccessfully. 

Despite all of that, the truck was recovered but the suspect was not. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensburg or Murrysville police. 

First published on August 4, 2022 / 8:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.