Greensburg and Murrysville police searching for man that stole propane truck
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Police in Greensburg and Murrysville are searching for a man they say stole a propane truck.
They said the man then used the stolen truck to attempt to ram a PNC Bank ATM along William Penn Highway unsuccessfully.
Despite all of that, the truck was recovered but the suspect was not.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greensburg or Murrysville police.
