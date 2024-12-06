Watch CBS News
Greenfield man sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison for road rage killing of off-duty police officer

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man who was convicted of shooting and killing an off-duty police officer during a road rage incident has been sentenced to serve 20 to 40 years in prison. 

Kevin McSwiggen shot and killed Charles Stipetich, an off-duty Oakdale police officer following a road rage incident along Rt. 28 in 2022.

The night of the shooting, McSwiggen became enraged when he believed a car driven by Stipetich cut him off on the highway.

Dashboard camera from inside McSwiggen's vehicle captured him saying he would exact revenge before tailing the off-duty officer home, where investigators said he berated Stipetich and then shot him. 

Police said Stipetich shot and wounded McSwiggen after he pointed his gun at the officer's father. 

During the trial, McSwiggen maintained that he fired his weapon in self-defense and told Stipetich's family he was sorry and that he relives the night of the shooting every day. 

