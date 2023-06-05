Police: Greene County father shot children with BB bullets

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Greene County dad is facing charges after police said he shot his two children with BB bullets.

According to court paperwork, 30-year-old Patrick Pratt of Carmichaels is charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children after shooting his son and daughter with an airsoft gun loaded with BB bullets.

Officers said they found a mark on the 7-year-old girl's side after she said she'd been shot. Police said the 6-year-old boy told them he'd been hit in his calf and he was afraid to go back to his dad's house because he didn't want to get shot.

Police said Pratt admitted to shooting both kids and he thought he was "playing" with them. He turned over the airsoft gun and the BB bullets he uses for it, police said.

The children's mother told police she also called CYF and was going to obtain an emergency PFA, according to court paperwork.