Greene Co. commissioners share concerns over DA's plans for new SWAT team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Greene County is trying to form its own SWAT team, but not without concerns by county commissioners.

District Attorney David Russo has been the push behind the plan, saying the team would allow for quicker response times to emergency situations like school shootings.

But, according to the Herald Standard, commissioners sent Russo a letter addressing concerns, including the fact that Russo himself would allegedly be supervising the team's responses.

Other issues included safety of citizens, financial liability, a lack of specialized training, and the fact that the county cannot provide insurance coverage for the team.

The DA fired back, saying "The absence of a response team is much more dangerous to the public than having a team."

He went on to say that "We are fulfilling a need for the safety of our citizens and children."