Green thumbs in high heat - how you can keep plants alive even when the temperatures rise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Whether it's tomatoes and veggies for the table or roses and bushes for landscaping, plants take money and take time.

In our heat, the last thing you want to do is kill them with too much water.

Plants, like people, can be finicky - when and how you water them makes a huge difference. They can be a major enhancement to your surroundings and your mood which means you want to help them, not harm them.

Sadly, harm can come from the best of intentions.

"They see a plant that's maybe wilting or doesn't look so good and they decide to pour a whole bunch of water on it - that can be a problem," explained Don Brenckle of Brenckle's Greenhouses in Reserve Township.

He went on to say that plants are sensitive and overwatering is bad because it can lead to losing the roots. When the roots get too much water, they can't breathe which means the plant suffocates. It's then when the roots wind up looking slimy, which is not good, as opposed to having an active root system.

"You want an active root system, white roots actively grow [the plant's] breathing," he said.

However, Brenckle said that it's really a trial-and-error basis to learn how much water each plant requires.

Here's something that will throw you for a loop - while most flowering plants can be watered from above, there's one that should under no circumstances be watered from above.

"Tomatoes...that's the worst thing you could do," he said. "You want to keep the leaves dry on tomatoes. Just leave the hose on, real low, and just let the ground slowly saturate."

On really hot days, Brenckle said you might need to water the outdoor plants daily, but don't drown them - just get the ground around them wet and it's best to do it in the morning if you can.

Things like hanging baskets are a little easier. Brenckle said that if parts look wilted, pull them off, lift the basket, and see if it's heavy. Heavy means you don't need to water it, but if it's very light, then go ahead and give it a drink.

A general rule of thumb is to read the label that comes with the plant and that will give you an idea of what to do.