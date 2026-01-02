Nearly $30 million in grants going to western Pennsylvania communities to upgrade traffic signals

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's administration is starting the new year with the goal of making the commonwealth's roads safer.

A nearly $30 million investment will go to communities all across Pennsylvania as part of the Green Light-Go Program.

According to PennDOT, it's a reimbursement grant program that will see municipalities get the money back for projects that improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.

How will this program affect the Pittsburgh area?

Locally, Allegheny County is leading the way with grants, receiving about $4.7 million.

Of that nearly $4.7 million, more than $1 million of it is from the City of Pittsburgh.

In Beaver County, they'll be receiving $132,000, Butler County will get $295,000, Fayette County will get nearly $500,000, and Washington County will get nearly $900,000.

What does the grant program do for Pennsylvania communities?

These grants will help municipalities improve congestion and traffic flow by upgrading to newer technology, which will enhance traffic detection, allowing signals to better respond to real-time traffic demands.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his administration have distributed $96 million through the Green Light-Go Program.

Applications for the next round of grants will be available from March 1 to March 31.

The application can be found on the PennDOT website right here.