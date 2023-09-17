Gravestone rededicated to descendant of Mayflower voyage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new gravestone was unveiled on Saturday for a veteran of the French and Indian War in Carnegie.

A ceremony was held at Old St. Luke's Church in Scott Township for the rededication of the man named Daniel South Jr.

According to historical records, Daniel had a direct lineage from an early settler of the 1620 Mayflower voyage.

"This situation is very unique because you don't really find a Mayflower connection to someone who fought in both the French and Indian War and the Revolutionary War. It's very unique. I don't think outside of New England, you have that in western Pennsylvania," said Keith Kammenzind, Western colony governor for the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The ceremony also included a performance on a 200-year-old pipe organ, as well as tours of the historic church and cemetery.