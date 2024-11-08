Firefighter hit by falling tree while battling grass fire in Washington County

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDAK) — A firefighter battling a grass fire in Amwell Township, Washington County, was struck by a falling tree on Friday.

Crews were called to the scene of the blaze near Dynamite Road on Friday when a firefighter from South Strabane Township was injured after a tree fell on him. In a post on Facebook, the South Strabane Fire Department said the firefighter sustained a head injury and was flown to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

"Please - stop burning until it is safe to do so," the Facebook post said.

The grass fire was in the woods behind the homes on Dynamite Road. Crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m. There has been no damage to homes so far.

Due to the ongoing drought conditions across the state, the fire threat is high. Officials are urging people to use caution and hold off on burning. The National Weather Service has also issued a special weather statement for much of the state warning about fire danger.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said 99% of brush and forest fires are started by people. Officials are urging people to use common sense when burning in dry conditions.