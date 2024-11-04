Dangers of brush, forest fires increase due to drought conditions

LAUGHLINTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- With the lack of rain drying out much of Pennsylvania, the fire threat is high across the Commonwealth.

On Monday, a brush and forest fire broke out in Cook Township due to, what neighbors say, was someone burning leaves.

Officials are urging people to use caution and hold off on burning.

Multiple fire units from several townships responded, and as of the filing of this report, crews were still working to put out the last of the flames.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, 99% of brush and forest fires are started by people.

Gene Good, the Operations Chief with the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety, is asking folks not to burn for the time being.

"People don't realize that just a small spark, an ember from a fire, or a disregarded cigarette into mulch around a business, can start a fire," said Good. "And it can spread rapidly in these conditions," he added.

Throughout Pennsylvania, the story is much the same. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for much of the state warning about fire danger.

In nearby Bedford, the entire county is under a burn ban until the first week of December. As of Monday morning, Derry Township in Westmoreland County has officially reinstated a burn ban after rescinding one earlier in the year.

Officials in Westmoreland County are hoping that they see fewer brush fires this month than they did last month.

"Since Oct. 1, we had 80 reported brush fires in the county," said Good. "That goes from the smallest mulch fire to the larger brush fires that occur in the woods, but that could also be someone burning trash that got out of hand. So, that encompasses all of those outside fires that weren't structure related."

Officials are telling residents to use common sense when burning in dry conditions.