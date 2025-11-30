After 90 years in Millvale, the beloved Grant Bar and Restaurant closes its doors

For 90 years, the Grant Bar and Restaurant served the people of Pittsburgh and Millvale.

On Saturday, it opened and closed its doors for the final time. The beloved restaurant has been a staple in the Millvale community for decades, becoming a place where generations of Yinzers gathered, drank, ate, and made memories.

The signs on the restaurant read, "Grant Bar thanks the community for all the love, support, and memories."

On Saturday, many lined up outside the building to get one last experience, which was booked by reservation only.

"It's bittersweet," said John Ruzomberka Jr., the co-owner. "We're really going to miss everything, the people, the camaraderie of all the people that come into this place, have kept us all going all these years, and you can't ask for anything more from the township. Everybody who's been in this town with us, that's helped us out so much over the years."

The mayor of Millvale described the restaurant as "a place that represented the best of Millvale's spirit," as it's been a gathering place for families for generations.

Earlier this month, the owners made the decision to close the restaurant, making the announcement on social media and officially announcing Saturday as the final day of business.