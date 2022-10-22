Gov. Wolf reminds Pennsylvanians applying for student loan relief that they won't be taxed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As millions of people are applying for student loan forgiveness, Governor Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians that they won't be taxed by the state if they do get relief.

More than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for relief.

Governor Wolf says the plan is a weight lifted off shoulders and the state will not burden residents who benefit from it.

The potential loan forgiveness is now up in the air, however, after an appeals court issued a temporary stay in response to an emergency motion brought by attorneys for several Republican-led states after a lower court ruled that their September lawsuit to stop the debt forgiveness program lacked standing.

President Biden announced in August that his administration is canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans