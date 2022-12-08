Gov. Tom Wolf reflects on 8 years in office

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf has just a few weeks in office before Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro takes over.

First in 2015 and then again in 2019, Tom Wolf, a furniture business owner from York County, took the oath of office as governor, an unlikely prospect when he first started his political career late in life.

Delano: "The rap on you is that you're a lousy politician."

Wolf: "I think that is probably fair."

Admitting he was not a typical politician and faced with a legislature controlled by Republicans during his eight years in office, he hopes historians will credit him with good governance over his years.

Delano: "What is the legacy the Wolf administration leaves behind for Pennsylvania?"

Wolf: "I think what I'd like us to focus on is what I think is at the heart of a functioning democratic system, that is, honesty, integrity."

In something that hasn't happened in decades, the Democratic governor will be succeeded by another Democrat, Josh Shapiro.

When asked what advice he'd give Shapiro, Wolf said he'd firstly tell him to transact the people's business -- that's what people want, not politics and stalemate.

"The second job is to serve as the steward of the grand democratic tradition," Wolf said.

As for Wolf's own future: "Reading, eating, sleeping and traveling and visiting my grandchildren. My wife and I have been married almost 50 years now, and we plan to spend a lot more time with our grandchildren."

Delano: "So in the end you'll just be like any other retiree?"

Wolf: "Yes, I hope so. I'm 74 years old. It's timing."