Gov. Shapiro shares how Pennsylvania is helping people keep food on table amid SNAP uncertainty

Thursday marked the sixth day millions of people were without food assistance, and Pennsylvania leaders wanted to share what they're doing to help people keep food on their tables.

Governor Josh Shapiro is frustrated, saying the federal government has broken the link between farmers and those in need of food.

"They're withholding food from people who are hungry," Shapiro said. "That should upset all of us. I don't give a damn what party you're in. I don't care who you voted for. We should want our neighbors to eat."

Nearly one week ago, the Trump administration froze benefits from the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, impacting nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians, including more than 700,000 children.

Shapiro gave an update on where things stand during a visit to a food bank on the northeast side of the state on Thursday.

"The United States Department of Agriculture is actually telling states that we have to jump through a whole bunch of bureaucratic hoops that, by their own admission, will delay SNAP payments for more than one month," Shapiro said.

In the late afternoon, a federal judge ruled the Trump administration must release full funding for November SNAP benefits by Friday, but it remains to be seen exactly how that ruling will play out.

In the meantime, Shapiro said the state continues to push out an additional $5 million in state funding to help food banks across Pennsylvania.

"Our Pennsylvania food banks, despite doing the lord's work, they cannot meet the need that is left with SNAP not being funded," Shapiro said.

To alleviate the burden on these organizations, Shapiro has asked leaders in the private sector to add on to the dollars the state is putting into the banks. He said in just days, they've raised more than $2 million to match the state dollars that will go directly to the state's SNAP emergency relief fund.

"It is a sign of just how compassionate the people are in this commonwealth," Shapiro said.

He encourages anyone who has the means to donate to the private fund or volunteer or donate to a food bank.

"For every senior, every parent, every Pennsylvania child who's worried right now, I want you to know that we are here for you," Shapiro said.

Shapiro emphasized there's no shame in needing help right now. If you do, you can find a food bank or pantry in your area by calling 211 or visiting PA211.org.