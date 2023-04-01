Gov. Shapiro announces long-term health resource network for residents impacted by derailment
EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced that a network of doctors and healthcare providers will provide long-term assistance to residents impacted by the train derailment.
Beginning next week, residents with derailment-related health concerns can call the Pennsylvania Department of Health hotline to request a checkup.
This will help identify the cause of their health concerns.
It will also connect people with a healthcare provider as well as transportation if needed.
The service will take over the center that is currently operating at the Darlington Township building.
