Gov. Shapiro announces long-term health resource network for residents impacted by derailment

EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced that a network of doctors and healthcare providers will provide long-term assistance to residents impacted by the train derailment.

Beginning next week, residents with derailment-related health concerns can call the Pennsylvania Department of Health hotline to request a checkup.

This will help identify the cause of their health concerns.

It will also connect people with a healthcare provider as well as transportation if needed.

The service will take over the center that is currently operating at the Darlington Township building.