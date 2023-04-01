Watch CBS News
Gov. Shapiro announces long-term health resource network for residents impacted by derailment

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced that a network of doctors and healthcare providers will provide long-term assistance to residents impacted by the train derailment. 

Beginning next week, residents with derailment-related health concerns can call the Pennsylvania Department of Health hotline to request a checkup. 

This will help identify the cause of their health concerns. 

It will also connect people with a healthcare provider as well as transportation if needed. 

The service will take over the center that is currently operating at the Darlington Township building. 

