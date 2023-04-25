Shapiro signs executive order creating new office to streamline state's websites

HARRISBURG (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order creating a new office to streamline the way the state offers services to residents online.

"Pennsylvanians rely on digital services every day – whether it's renewing a license, accessing their health care benefits, or reserving a campsite at a state park. We need to meet people where they are and make it easier to work with the Commonwealth online," Shapiro said in a press release.

Shapiro said the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience, or CODE PA, will be tasked with creating digital services that are "human-centered, user-friendly, reliable, and accessible."

CODE PA, led by executive director Bryanna Pardoe, will take on projects like bringing offline forms online and building a cross-agency product for residents to apply for related benefits that currently live separately with different departments.

The state is also looking to fill six leadership positions within the office. Those interested can apply online through May 10.