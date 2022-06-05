Goodwill North Side Common Ministries celebrates reopening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Goodwill's North Side Common Ministries celebrated its new digs this weekend.

They did a complete remodel of the facility over the past 18 months.

Goodwill said it will help in their efforts to assist people in need.

"We're committed with these buildings that build a bridge to connect our neighbors in need, we want to be part of the community," they said.

The North Side Common Ministries has been serving the community for 40 years.