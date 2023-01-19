Good Samaritan speaks after trying to save 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook in Monroeville shooting

KDKA Exclusive: Good Samaritan speaks after trying to save 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The killer of a 19-year-old from Monroeville is still on the loose, and right now, a neighborhood is still in fear.

KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso talked exclusively to a Good Samaritan who tried to save the victim.

The Good Samaritan and his wife didn't want KDKA to show his face. They are still nervous because the killer or killers are still on the loose.

"We were looking to save his life and when we came out, there was nobody here. It's like everyone vanished," the resident said.

A husband, father, and grandfather's life completely changed after hearing over a half-dozen gunshots Saturday night.

He ran outside of his Monroeville home on Bellwood Avenue, and he and another neighbor found a recent Gateway graduate, Aceyn Ausbrook, 19, in his car.

"It looked like he was climbing out of the driver's seat. He was in the passenger's seat getting out the door. His feet were still in the car and his head was out on the street itself."

Police said Ausbrook had been shot. There was no hesitation in trying to save his life.

"We started rubbing his chest to see if we get a reaction and then we pulled him out of the car and started CPR immediately. It's a shame."

"The other man that was with me, we were trying to talk to him, but we just couldn't get any answers out of him. It's a shame."

His neighbor across the street called 911 after a bullet went through his front door.

"I was in the other room reading a book. I heard five or six shots and when I came to the door, I noticed a hole in the door opened the door and there was glass all over the floor," the neighbor said.

Within minutes police and medics arrived. Ausbrook was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I hope they find the person who did this because he was a nice young man and it's a shame what his family is going through now."

Sources said Ausbrook and others attended a Sweet 16 birthday party for a Gateway student. He and some others left after 11 p.m.

Ausbrook was hit inside his car when bullets started flying.

Right now, police are not saying much about possible suspects or a motive. As for this Good Samaritan, he felt compelled to help.

"It's the way we were brought up. Always out here to help people continually."

"We saw the young man and we wanted to make sure he had a fair chance in life and it's just sorry things didn't work out that way."

Sources said they recovered two handguns on Bellwood Avenue near Ausbrook's car after the shooting.

Police were checking hospitals for other gunshot victims. Sources said one showed up at a McKeesport hospital. It's unclear if it is connected to the shooting.

Aceyn Ausbrook's funeral is this weekend, according to his obituary.

His family said he could talk to anyone about anything, and did so with a smile. He made friends with everyone.