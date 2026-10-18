Penguins lose third straight, dropping late-night matchup with Vegas 6-2

Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights extended their strong start by romping past the slumping Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Saturday night.

The Golden Knights are 8-2 for the third time in franchise history. Their other such starts ended in trips to the Stanley Cup Final — in 2018 under coach Gerard Gallant and in 2023 under Bruce Cassidy.

The loss continued a rough four-game trip for the Penguins, who are 0-3 and have been outscored 16-7.

The scoring was spread around for the Golden Knights. Rookie forward Trevor Connelly had a goal and an assist, and defensemen Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin and Shea Theodore also found the back of the net. So did Brett Howden, who was awarded an empty-net goal after he was pulled down. Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel, playing in his 700th game, each totaled two assists.

Adin Hill improved to 4-0 by stopping 22 shots. He has allowed 2.25 goals per game and carries a .906 save percentage.

Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins, giving him 657 for his career to break a tie with Brendan Shanahan for 14th in NHL history. Ville Koivunen had the other goal for the Penguins, and Tommy Novak produced assists on both.

Sergei Murashov made 13 saves on 18 shots.

The Golden Knights wasted little time taking control. Andersson and Hanifin scored in the first 4:02, with Eichel providing the primary assists with cross-ice passes. Stone made it 3-0 with 2:14 left.

Goals by Connelly and Theodore to sandwich Crosby's put Vegas up 5-1 entering the second intermission.

Penguins: Visit Utah on Monday night.

Golden Knights: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

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