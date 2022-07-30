Watch CBS News
Local News

'Goat Fest:' taking place in South Side Park on Saturday

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The celebration of those hard-working weed-eaters and landscapers is underway this weekend in South Side Park.

It's Goat Fest!

No *kid*ding! South Side Park Goat Fest is going to be so much fun 05:37

The majority of the event takes place at the Arlington Ball Field behind the Arlington Fire Station.

There, you can watch the goats gobble up the weeds all while enjoying music, food, and local art.

Goat Fest kicked off at noon and lasts until 4!

The best part?

It's all free.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 12:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.