'Goat Fest:' taking place in South Side Park on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The celebration of those hard-working weed-eaters and landscapers is underway this weekend in South Side Park.

It's Goat Fest!

The majority of the event takes place at the Arlington Ball Field behind the Arlington Fire Station.

There, you can watch the goats gobble up the weeds all while enjoying music, food, and local art.

Goat Fest kicked off at noon and lasts until 4!

The best part?

It's all free.