Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.

Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.

It's open until 6:30 this evening.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 3:34 PM

