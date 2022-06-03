Watch CBS News
Local News

GNC hosts ribbon cutting for new world headquarters in the Strip District

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GNC opens new Strip District Headquarters
GNC opens new Strip District Headquarters 00:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thursday was a ribbon-cutting day in the Strip District.

GNC showed off its new world headquarters at Hopper Place in the Three Crossings Development.

The new state-of-the-art office space will support both in-house and remote workers.

Meanwhile, plans are moving forward to turn GNC's old headquarters in downtown on Wood Street between Sixth and Oliver avenues into apartment buildings.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 4:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.