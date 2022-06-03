GNC hosts ribbon cutting for new world headquarters in the Strip District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thursday was a ribbon-cutting day in the Strip District.
GNC showed off its new world headquarters at Hopper Place in the Three Crossings Development.
The new state-of-the-art office space will support both in-house and remote workers.
Meanwhile, plans are moving forward to turn GNC's old headquarters in downtown on Wood Street between Sixth and Oliver avenues into apartment buildings.
