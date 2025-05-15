Glassport police officer helps man mow his lawn

Glassport Police Officer Tyler Kowall is becoming a social media sensation after a Facebook post this week went viral.

Officer Kowall, in full uniform, helped an elderly man mow his grass. The officer got behind the lawn mower while the man weed-whacked.

This act of kindness is nothing new for the 31-year-old Kowall, who has been a police officer for seven years. In between the acts of kindness, there are traffic stops, dangerous domestic situations, and homicides.

When not in those policing situations, Kowall can be found in the community, which is documented in picture after picture, post after post, and good deed after good deed. Kowall has been spotted giving treats to dogs out on walks and playing football with the kids at the bus stop.

"I enjoy being around the youth," says Kowall. "Whatever knowledge I can give the youth, positive knowledge. I feel like I was put in this position for a reason, and that reason is to help people."

"My pap, he was the greatest influence in my life growing up. He was such a kindhearted, strong, respectful man and just being around him. That was my guy, you know. Everything I saw him do, I would try to reciprocate it, and it led me to where I am now," Kowall said.

"I just try to live my life in positivity," Kowall added. "I try to be the best person that I can be."