Bargain hunting in a constantly changing tariff atmosphere - how you can save money

As we continue to navigate the constantly changing tariff atmosphere, we have to take a look at gift-giving.

Mother's Day is coming up, so are graduations, as well as Father's Day. According to one professional shopper, the advice is simple: think ahead.

"It's a good time to buy things because the tariffs have not gone into effect," said Trae Bodge of TrueTrae.com.

The big gift-giving events of the spring are coming up, and according to Bodge, this is not the year to pick something up at the last minute. So, if you're going to need gifts, Bodge recommended looking around.

"The things that are on sale right now are spring apparel, outdoor items, and then also cookware tends to be on sale, so great for wedding gifts, [graduation] gifts, moms and dads," she said.

Bodge said that unless you are willing to gamble with your money, the importance of thinking ahead cannot be overstated.

"Given these tariffs, especially if it's something from China, that price is going to be significantly different unless the U.S. and China can come to some sort of reasonable agreement," Bodge explained.

She said an invitation to a graduation or a graduation announcement comes with the unwritten social expectation of a gift, but you don't have to break the bank in doing so.

"I think it's okay to be really mindful of what your financial situation allows and spend accordingly," Bodge said.

While Mother's and Father's Day gifts are usually personal, Bodge said, when it comes to a graduate, you can't miss with a gift of cash. She recommended gift cards, as well, so you know that they will get what they want.

In short, start looking for deals now before the tariffs take hold.

Finally, when it comes to bargain hunting, Bodge recommended downloading "Coupon Cabin Sidekick," which will update you in real-time on available savings for the items that you are looking for.