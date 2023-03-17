Giant foam carrot stolen from Clearview Mall returned

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The giant foam carrot stolen from an Easter display at the Clearview Mall has been returned.

An investigation began after the 3-foot-tall foam carrot and a piñata were stolen Wednesday from the mall in Center Township.

The mall's security guard told police that he chased the suspects into the parking lot near the Texas Roadhouse. When the security guard tried to open the door of the suspect's truck, he was dragged approximately one-fourth of a mile. He was not injured during the incident.

According to the Butler Eagle, charges are expected against a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old from Chicora.