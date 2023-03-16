Watch CBS News
Local News

Security guard dragged by truck while chasing person who stole 3-foot foam carrot from Clearview Mall's Easter display

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a security guard was dragged by a truck while chasing after a suspect who allegedly stole a giant foam carrot from an Easter display at the Clearview Mall.

Troopers out of the State Police barracks in Butler were dispatched to Center Township on Wednesday afternoon after the giant foam carrot was reported stolen from the mall. 

The mall's security guard who was on duty at the time of the theft told Troopers that he chased the suspects into a dark red Chevy pickup truck into the parking lot near the Texas Roadhouse.

When the security guard tried to open the door of the truck, he was dragged approximately 1/4 mile at an approximate speed of 35 miles per hour.

He was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police. 

First published on March 16, 2023 / 4:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.