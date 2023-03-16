Security guard dragged by truck while chasing person who stole 3-foot foam carrot from Clearview Mall's Easter display

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a security guard was dragged by a truck while chasing after a suspect who allegedly stole a giant foam carrot from an Easter display at the Clearview Mall.

Troopers out of the State Police barracks in Butler were dispatched to Center Township on Wednesday afternoon after the giant foam carrot was reported stolen from the mall.

The mall's security guard who was on duty at the time of the theft told Troopers that he chased the suspects into a dark red Chevy pickup truck into the parking lot near the Texas Roadhouse.

When the security guard tried to open the door of the truck, he was dragged approximately 1/4 mile at an approximate speed of 35 miles per hour.

He was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police.