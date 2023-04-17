Giant Eagle weekly ads returning to mailboxes in May

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle will start mailing a new weekly circular to Pittsburgh-area customers next month.

Giant Eagle moved towards a digital version but announced the return of weekly print ads on Monday, saying they'll be back in mailboxes beginning May 2.

The company said the print copy of the circular will highlight "the strongest promotions" and customers can scan a QR code to go to the Giant Eagle website and see more items on sale each week.

"We are committed to putting our customers at the center of everything we do to ensure we provide what is most important to them, and what they want most right now is high-quality products at a good price," Brian Ferrier, the senior vice president of merchandising for Giant Eagle, said in a news release.

In the meantime, the weekly ad can be found on Giant Eagle's website.