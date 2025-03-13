The Giant Eagle location in North Versailles will shut down operations

Giant Eagle in North Versailles will be shutting down

In less than three months, Giant Eagle is shutting down its 40-year-old supermarket off Lincoln Highway in North Versailles. After that, customers will have to travel three miles or more to visit another one of their stores.

For Michelle and John Smeltzer, the North Versailles Giant Eagle is their go-to grocery store. They've spent years shopping there and still use it as their pharmacy, even since moving to White Oak a few years ago, where there's another shop.

"To stop in here and get something is easy," Michelle Smeltzer said.

Then on Wednesday, Michelle got a text message from Giant Eagle saying the supermarket and pharmacy inside was closing its doors.

"It's sad," Michelle said. "They have such good service in the pharmacy, it's really a shame."

Giant Eagle said the last day of business will be May 31. In a statement, the company called the decision, "difficult but necessary," advising customers to shop at nearby stores in Braddock Hills, McKeesport, Monroeville, and White Oak. Pharmacy customers at the North Versailles location can have their prescriptions transferred to another location.

"As far as a pharmacy, every time I've been in there, in the White Oak one, the line's backed up and everything," John Smeltzer said.

John hopes Giant Eagle can improve the White Oak pharmacy and bring on some of the North Versailles workers. The company said those "who are interested will be offered employment at nearby [locations]."

The absence of the convenience and familiarity will be frustrating for folks like Raymond Curtin of North Versailles.

"It's tough to take after being here so long," Curtin said. "I know where everything is, all the food."

Judith Fundis of Jefferson Hills also stops there once a week as she's passing through the area.

"I like coming here. I like the people," Fundis said.

Now they're just going to take advantage of the store while they still can.

"I'll be here the last day, and then I'll roll out the door and that will be it," Curtin said.

"We'll go to the end," Michelle Smeltzer said.

KDKA reached out to Giant Eagle to learn about the reason for the closure, and a spokesperson said they don't have any other information to share at this time.