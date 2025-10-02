Giant Eagle is cutting prices on more than 300 items as part of new seasonal initiative

Giant Eagle slashing prices on more than 300 items as part of new pricing initiative

Giant Eagle slashing prices on more than 300 items as part of new pricing initiative

From eggs to cereal, some everyday grocery items at Giant Eagle are about to cost you a little less.

Giant Eagle is rolling out a new pricing initiative called "On Sale This Season" and the company says it's designed to put some relief back in customers' pockets as prices keep rising.

Prices on more than 300 of the most commonly purchased items at Giant Eagle will be dropping by an average of 17%.

"Our teams do a lot of research behind the scenes to identify key items for our customers," said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Drexler. "These are items that we know are staples for families."

The pricing deals will be spread across various grocery items.

"Customers are not only going to see it once for a specific occasion, but you're going to see this week after week as they build their shopping basket," Drexler said.

Prices are being slashed on items like ground beef, eggs, cereal, cookies, produce, and more.

"It's good because you're going to save money on things you probably already buy," said shopper Kristine Larson.

Customers can look for "On Sale This Season" tags starting Thursday, October 2 and those prices will hold through the end of the year.

"We're going to keep a close eye on how to respond, what type of feedback we get, and we're certainly open to changing the items or launching a new wave," Drexler said.

Giant Eagle also said that in addition to the seasonal sale prices taking effect Thursday, other sales will still be happening at the same time.