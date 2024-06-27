Giant Eagle and Instacart announce customers will be able to use SNAP benefits on the app

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle customers will now be able to use SNAP benefits while they shop through the Instacart app, the company announced on Wednesday.

Those customers who shop for their groceries from Giant Eagle will be able to utilize the Electronic Benefits Transfer for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as a method of payment on the app and website.

"We are committed to creating meaningful value and a convenient shopping experience for every Giant Eagle customer. Since the start of our partnership last September, Instacart has supported that commitment by making same-day delivery as fast as an hour available to our customers," said Justin Weinstein Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at Giant Eagle. "Not only is Instacart now able to accept EBT payment through their app, but they have also integrated our myPerks loyalty program enabling customers to earn perks and unlock savings on the products they love, whether they choose to shop in our stores, at GiantEagle.com or via Instacart."

Customers will be able to shop for their groceries in the app and can schedule a delivery as fast as an hour or several days in advance.

On the Instacart app, customers wishing to use EBT as payment will have to add their card information as a form of payment in their profile and then at checkout, they'll have to decide how much of their benefits they would like to use toward their order.

"Through Instacart, we want to offer every family an affordable and accessible online shopping experience. A core piece of that experience is helping families shop online with any benefits they have, allowing them to extend their food budgets, maximize time savings, and reduce stress," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Instacart Health. "Through our partnership with Giant Eagle, we're now offering both loyalty savings and online SNAP acceptance at customers' fingertips, giving more people the choice to shop online from the local grocer they know, love, and trust, with the convenience of same-day delivery."

Customers will also be able to use Giant Eagle's myPerks program to unlock discounts and earn perks through their purchases.