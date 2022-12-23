Georgia man accused of defrauding Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia, with literally no connection to Ronald McDonald House whatsoever, is facing fraud charges in Allegheny County.

According to court documents, Albert Sams allegedly duplicated Ronald McDonald House checks, defrauding the charity.

The duplicate checks totaled nearly $86,000.

Sams also allegedly did all of this in just a single day.

Investigators said PNC Bank flagged the transactions and the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House found out after trying to make a payment with a check that Sams had already fraudulently written to himself.

The checks were allegedly deposited and cashed through Sams's account with Trust Bank.

Ronald McDonald House provides housing and services to families with sick children.