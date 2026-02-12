Forward Township working to preserve historical monument ahead of America 250

America is celebrating its 250th birthday this year, and here in western Pennsylvania, the history runs deep.

In Forward Township, leaders are working to preserve a moment that could have changed the entire course of the nation.

More than 270 years ago, on what is now Route 68 in Butler County, George Washington himself traveled through the region and was nearly shot and killed. Now, Forward Township is looking to commemorate that history by replacing the monument with a new one, but they are in need of help.

The current monument that commemorates the event is aging and is at risk of damage. It would also be costly to move safely, so a new granite marker is in the works.

"The event that is commemorated by the monument is an amazing historical event that would have changed history had the assassin been successful," said Forward Township Chairwoman Susan Oliver-Stough.

The plan includes keeping the original plaque in a new design, which would be accompanied by an educational kiosk to paint the historical picture.

"We're looking at one that is grey granite, it'll look like a rock, but have a smooth front where the plaque goes in," Oliver-Stough explained.

If the township's budget passes on Thursday, $15,000 wil lgo toward the monument, but they would still need $7,000, and that is where they're looking for help.

"They would have to make a check out to the Daughters of the American Revolution, Butler chapter, and they can send the checks to the township, and we'll get it," she said.

Should the fundraising be successful, Oliver-Stough said they hope to have the new historical marker in place as the year marks America's 250th birthday.