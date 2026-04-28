Fayette County coroner reports overdose from "gas station heroin"

Someone overdosed on a drug called "gas station heroin" for the first time in Fayette County, Coroner Bob Baker said on Tuesday.

Baker blamed the overdose entirely on tianeptine, a drug that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Tianeptine gets its nickname because it's sold in gas stations, vape shops and online, though the FDA says its availability isn't an indication of effectiveness or safety.

What is tianeptine?

"The drug is an opioid-like substance that is highly addictive and causes severe withdrawal symptoms, like seizures and respiratory depression," Baker said. "Nothing about this drug is regulated."

Even though tianeptine has not been approved for any medical use in the U.S., the FDA says companies sell products containing the drug and market it with unproven claims that it can improve brain function and treat conditions like anxiety, depression and opioid use disorder. Baker says the drug is sold under brands like TD Plus, Neptune's Fix and Pegasus.

According to the FDA, people with a history of opioid use disorder or dependence may be at a particular risk of abusing tianeptine. The FDA says it has identified cases where people experienced "serious harmful effects" from using tianeptine by itself or with other drugs, including agitation, nausea, vomiting, slow or stopped breathing, coma and death.

Baker says while several states have banned tianeptine, he recommends a nationwide ban to prevent an epidemic. He says he's working with other agencies to bring awareness to the problem.