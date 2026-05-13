Gas prices stressing budgets of Pittsburgh-area first responders

Gas prices continue to sit near the $5 mark for the better part of the Pittsburgh region. Not only is it impacting people's wallets, but it's also hitting the bottom lines of first responders' operations.

While gas prices are not impacting day-to-day operations, budgets are always tight, and if prices stay high, it could have some long-term impacts. First responders say they'll still come when you call 911, so there's no need to panic, but there is some concern behind the scenes.

"We can't charge more for our services. The only way to weather the storm is to become more efficient," Regional Emergency Support Quick Response Service director Mike Gallagher said.

RESQRS said gas is normally about $2,500 to $3,000 a month. From March to April, it was $5,500. The ambulance they wanted to get this year is now on hold as costs go up.

"It definitely has affected other parts of the business and how we operate," Gallagher said over Zoom.

It's the same for volunteer firefighters. Southern Allegheny Valley Emergency Services had its bill go from $300 to $400, up to $1,000 last month. This price spike was, of course, never anticipated when making the budget last year.

"It absolutely wasn't. We just have to take money from other things and reprioritize," SAVES fire chief Mike Daniher said.

Medic Rescue in Bridgewater, Beaver County, covers that county and takes patients to Wexford and Pittsburgh hospitals. They easily rack up hundreds of miles a day driving. Insurance doesn't cover gas spikes, and fuel reimbursements are set from the prior year.

"I don't see how it would be sustainable in the long term without some changes in financing," Medic Rescue director of operations Bill Pasquale said.

An immediate impact for many services is putting new equipment on the back burner. While grants can be used for that, there's no guarantee it's accepted.