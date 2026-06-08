What kind of traffic impact will the gas line work on Greentree Road have? Here's what drivers should know

A major construction project is set to begin today, and it could impact Pittsburgh travelers who use the Parkway West.

A gas line replacement project will bring some lane closures to Greentree Road, which could cause some headaches for those exiting the Parkway.

Columbia Gas is the one conducting the project, and they are replacing a natural gas line. That work requires them to dig up the ground and the pavement. Columbia Gas will be doing this along Greentree Road between McKinney Lane and Mansfield Avenue, as well as from Mansfield Avenue to Poplar Street.

The work will be taking place Monday through Saturday from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. The hope is that, due to the timing of the work, it minimizes traffic disruptions during rush hour, but as usual, be prepared and plan ahead.

Map of where Columbia Gas will be working KDKA

"[Drivers] will encounter lane restrictions, so we ask them to be aware and exercise caution while driving through the construction zone," said Lee Gierczynski of Columbia Gas. "Look for signs and obey the flaggers that might be in place to help traffic."

Columbia Gas, according to Gierczynski, is replacing approximately 3,500 feet of underground pipe along portions of Greentree Road.

The work begins this evening, and the expectation is that it will last most of the summer and be done in the early fall.