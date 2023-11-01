Game-worn Terry Bradshaw jersey part of historic aution in New York

NEW YORK (KDKA) - A rare 1980 game-worn Terry Bradshaw Steelers jersey is just one of many rare items up for auction this month in New York.

It's part of the Lelands Fall Classic Auction that runs until November 18.

The jersey up for bid is from a 1980, week 10 match-up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that the Steelers won 24-21.

Terry Bradshaw game-used jersey from November 9, 1980. Lelands Auctions

Bradshaw went 11/26 with one touchdown and one interception.

The Bradshaw jersey comes with a letter of authenticity from Art Rooney Jr.

It's part of a fall auction that includes other historic sports memorabilia including a Babe Ruth signed baseball, a Jackie Robinson mint baseball card, a mint Roberto Clemente baseball card, and a Ken Griffey Jr. Home Run Derby Mariners jersey from 1992.

The auction goes until November 18 and you can bid on the Terry Bradshaw jersey at this link.

You can also check out all the other items up for auction on the Lelands website right here.