How gambling revenue helps Pennsylvania fire departments

It is hard to imagine that money spent and collected at casinos and in slot machines around the state can wind up being used at local volunteer fire departments throughout the commonwealth, but it's true.

In Pennsylvania, a portion of the state's gaming revenue is allocated to support fire departments and emergency management services to the tune of about $30 million each year.

Departments can apply for those funds through a series of state grants, and most departments say that the money from gaming is vital to help them pay for equipment, vehicles and even improvements to their buildings.

"This time we put in for a grant to finish our second floor of our facility here," said Derry Township Fire Chief Mark Piantine.

Piantine says that gambling revenue has purchased many things for his department in the past like swift water rescue boats as well as a new equipment washing station. Now he hopes that money can give his company a place to sleep when they are working long shifts in bad weather.

"The last storm we had, the Snowmageddon here a couple of weeks ago, we had people staying overnight," Piantine said. "They were laying across the seats of the trucks and on the floor sleeping because our second floor is not finished."

Piantine says every little bit helps both their department and other departments, because when it comes right down to it, running a fire department is expensive.

"When you buy a regular pair of gloves, you may pay $25 for them. We buy a pair of gloves, they're $75 to $100," said Piantine. "You can buy a pair of boots for $50, ours cost $600."

Just a few miles away, in the city of Latrobe, Chief John Brasile says that while the city does a lot for them financially, gaming revenue helps a lot. It even helps them make payments on their rescue unit.

"We have about a year's worth of payments left on it," Brasile said. "And we use our money for debt reductions on that truck."

"And that's essentially from gambling revenue?" Chris DeRose asked.

"Yes. It comes from the State Fire Commissioners' Office," Brasile said.

"When is that truck paid off?" DeRose asked.

"About this time next year," Brasile replied. "And then we can use that money for other stuff then. We would like to get new rescue tools for that truck and they're expensive."

The fire departments KDKA has spoken with about using state grant money from gambling revenue say that gambling money is great, but it is not a cure-all. And in fact, on Thursday night, the Latrobe Fire Department was holding yet another fundraising event to help them once again raise money for new fire equipment.