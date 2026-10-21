Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is not closing despite online rumors, property owners say

The Galleria in Mt. Lebanon's property owners said a social media rumor saying the mall is closing next month is false.

The rumor claimed the mall is closing on Nov. 30, right in the middle of the holiday season. Roadside, the Galleria's management, told KDKA-TV on Wednesday that the rumors are false.

"We are aware of the rumors posted on Facebook," a spokesperson for Roadside said. "Those reports are false and the mall remains open and will continue to welcome visitors."

The rumor also said the site will be redeveloped into a Wegmans grocery store. Mt. Lebanon leaders said on Wednesday that they've received no permits for any demolition and construction at the site.

However, like most rumors, there is some truth about where this is all coming from. Earlier this year, when Roadside bought the mall, there were media reports that the company was looking to bring a Wegmans to the South Hills. This would be as a Wegmans store is being built in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

KDKA-TV reached out to Wegmans about the location and did not hear back on Wednesday. KDKA-TV also asked Roadside about any plans for Wegmans and did not get a response.