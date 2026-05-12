Gail Klingensmith, the co-owner and "soul" of Pamela's Diner, dies

Gail Klingensmith, who founded P&G Pamela's Diner with Pam Cohen nearly 50 years ago, has died, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The message, posted on Tuesday and signed by Cohen, said, "Today, I lost my business partner, best friend and my 'sister.'"

"Gail was the soul of P&G Pamelas diners. She was the one the Obamas loved. She was the one the employees loved. She was the one most of you loved. We would often tease her.. "everybody loves Gail". It would make her mad but it was the truth," the post reads.

Pamela's Diner, which boasts the "best breakfast in the Burgh since 1980" on its website, is known for its specialty crepe-style hotcakes and breakfast potatoes. It made national headlines when former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama visited in 2008.

The first Pamela's to open in Squirrel Hill has since closed, but the diner has expanded to locations in the Strip District, Mt. Lebanon, Shadyside and Oakland.

"I will miss my soulmate everyday until the day I die," Cohen's post said. "We started the diners together 46 years ago, a lot of hard dirty work for many years but we did it together so it could be fun."

Cohen said she would hide in the kitchen while Klingensmith charmed everyone, and that together, the two of them "made one complete business woman."

The Facebook post has nearly 500 comments as of Tuesday afternoon, with customers and former employees recalling the positive impact Klingensmith had on them.