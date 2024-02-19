Munhall native Gabby Barrett welcomes 3rd child with husband

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Munhall native Gabby Barrett and her husband, Cade Foehner, welcomed their third child over the weekend.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Barrett announced the arrival of the baby girl. The couple named the child Ivy Josephine Foehner.

"Our third baby arrived earth side early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish. Praising God for His kindness!" the post said. "Ivy Josephine Foehner 💕(Ivy Jo ✨🐷)."

The 23-year-old Barrett and 28-year-old Foehner are already parents to 3-year-old Baylah May and 15-month-old Augustine Boone.

The couple met while competing on the 16th season of "American Idol." They married in Texas in October 2019.

The Munhall native has not forgotten her roots. Last summer, she was honored at PNC Park before a Pirates game. She received a key to the city from Munhall Mayor Robert Falce.

She was also given a proclamation designating Aug. 11, 2023, as "Gabby Barrett Day" in Allegheny County.

"I am so thankful to also come from a city of hardworking people," Barrett said before the game last summer. "That is something I highly respect about being in Pittsburgh and being from Pittsburgh."

On Feb. 2, Barrett released her second album, "Chapter & Verse." The album features 14 tracks, including "Glory Days."