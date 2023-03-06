Funko to send $30M+ worth of products to the dump eliminate excess inventory
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It appears a popular brand of pop culture collectives is struggling to sell off a product surplus.
The company says it will send around $30 million to $36 million worth of inventory to the dump.
Funko acknowledged the problem to investors on a recent earnings call.
The manufacturer said its inventory is up 48% compared to one year ago.
Warehouse shelves are so full that the company admitted to renting storage containers for the excess.
