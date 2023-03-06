Watch CBS News
Local News

Funko to send $30M+ worth of products to the dump eliminate excess inventory

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It appears a popular brand of pop culture collectives is struggling to sell off a product surplus. 

The company says it will send around $30 million to $36 million worth of inventory to the dump. 

Funko acknowledged the problem to investors on a recent earnings call.

The manufacturer said its inventory is up 48% compared to one year ago. 

Warehouse shelves are so full that the company admitted to renting storage containers for the excess.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 4:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.