Fundraiser takes place for family of slain security guard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Parts of the Pittsburgh community are coming together after the death of Malcolm Nowlin, a security guard who was shot in Lawrenceville last Sunday morning.

Nowlin died Saturday. It was after he was shot last Sunday morning at a hookah bar on Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

Now, one of the other places he worked at, Silky's Pub in Bloomfield, is using something he loved to raise money for his family.

The pub, from the seats to the barstools, feels a little emptier without Nowlin.

"It doesn't feel real. It doesn't feel real at all," Angelo Franceschini, cook and bartender at Silky's Pub, said. "He was just trying to support himself," Franceschini said.

Nowlin worked there as a security guard.

"It's definitely sad. He was just trying to do his job," Bridget Jankowski of Lawrenceville said.

"It's heartbreaking for him, his family, the people in the community that care about him, too," Kate Remaley, a student at Duquesne University, Nowlin's alma mater, said.

The walls in the modest pub that is Silky's show that community care.

"I know how much he means to the Silky's family and everyone else," Franceschini said.

It's why Silky's is trying to help out his family, with a sandwich Malcolm loved. It's called "Malcolm's Patty Melt." It has two pieces of grilled sourdough bread, two smash burgers, lettuce, tomato, and onion. It also has American and Swiss cheese with a choice of a side.

Franceschini says the big sandwich has led to a lot of money.

"We've already sold over 100 of those," he said. "We already have $3,500 in donations."

The "Malcolm Melt" has a story.

"I'd make him a patty melt, some waffle fries, and he'd go to the basement, put his gospel music on, eat up, and then go to work," Franceschini said.

Angelo wishes Malcolm was still working, that the guy that filled this pub with singing and laughter, was still here.

"I made probably over 80 Malcolm Melts over a year and a half. I wish I could make him another one," he said.

Franceschini told KDKA-TV that they're supposed to continue selling the patty melts this week.

As for what happened in Lawrenceville last Sunday, Pittsburgh police still haven't found a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.