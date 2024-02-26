Watch CBS News
Fundraiser held in Millvale for teenager battling rare autoimmune disease

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Community members in Millvale were out on Sunday supporting Deven Wilson, a high schooler battling a rare autoimmune disease.

The fundraiser was held at Frank's Pizza and Chicken on North Avenue and was aimed at helping Deven Wilson's family pay his medical bills.

Organizers say that Deven was diagnosed in December and this is their way of trying to help someone they say is family. 

"We're family owned for 30 years and Deven's our family and we just wanted to show the power and love and hopefully other's join in and help Deven out," said James Farine, Co-owner of Frank's.

The fundraiser was held at just one of the restaurant's locations, but donation boxes will be at all four locations until Tuesday to help raise money. 

First published on February 26, 2024 / 1:56 AM EST

