Pittsburgh vows to protect immigrants despite threat of federal funding cuts

Pittsburgh vows to protect immigrants despite threat of cuts to funding

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are among hundreds of jurisdictions accused of standing in the way of the Trump administration's efforts to round up and deport illegal immigrants.

The list of jurisdictions published last week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been taken down, but Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has vowed not to assist federal agents, and the city could still face a loss of federal funding if it does not comply.

From its taco stands to its bodega groceries to its Mexican restaurants, the Beechview neighborhood has become Pittsburgh's barrio.

"Beechview had hardly any storefronts taken up, and now we have all kinds of different things here. And a lot of it is Hispanic," said Missy Berumen, an owner of Law Palmas.

They've come here from Mexico and across Latin America — countries like Honduras and Guatemala. Berumen says most are seeking asylum and in the process of applying for citizenship.

"They are afraid?" KDKA's Andy Sheehan asked.

"They're afraid, yeah, because they've done everything they're supposed to do, and then all of a sudden they get a letter or a message or an email," Berumen said.

Or get rounded up by agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who were spotted in Wilkinsburg last week. Pittsburgh is technically not a sanctuary city, but Mayor Gainey has vowed to protect the immigrants, saying Pittsburgh will not cooperate with ICE.

Now, both the city and county find themselves on the Department of Homeland Security's list, accused of violating federal immigration laws.

After complaints from several jurisdictions, the list has been taken down, at least temporarily. Both the city and county contend they are not in violation of immigration laws and that Homeland Security has not specified any allegations.

But while the Trump administration says it will cut funding to cities and counties not in compliance, Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak says Pittsburgh will not change its policy and begin cooperating with ICE.

"If we were to accept federal funding in exchange for making a compromise about the value we place on human life and human dignity, what would that be worth? And to me, that's a really easy question to answer," Pawlak said.