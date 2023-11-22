Organization selling apparel to benefit Allegheny County Sheriff's Office and its K-9s

By: KDKA-TV's Ashley Funyak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group is raising money for the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office and its K-9s.

The non-profit organization Friends of the Allegheny County Sheriff K9 Unit has launched a series of clothing items, including sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts and t-shirts. Prices for the items range from $25 to $34. The front design features a small insignia with a paw print over the heart and a larger design featuring three K-9s on the back.

Friends of the Allegheny County Sheriff K9 Unit said sales help fund essential items for the unit, including dog food, training supplies, and veterinarian bills. In a recent reply on social media, the non-profit organization says it has not sold shirts for the past several years and is happy to be back with a new design for this year.

The group says the store will close on Dec. 3 for guaranteed delivery for Christmas.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit is possible through fundraisers and donations. According to the office's website, the department operates with no budget, which also means that no taxpayer dollars are used to fund the program.

All K-9s and their deputies are certified through the North American Police Working Dog Association. The pairs must complete a yearly recertification test to remain in service.