French toast casserole recipe from Mary Mac Bakehouse on Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for the perfect warm and cinnamony breakfast, look no further. Mary Mac Bakehouse shared the recipe for this delicious French toast casserole on Talk Pittsburgh.

*This recipe is intended to be mixed up the night before and left overnight in the refrigerator. Take it out when you are ready to bake it and remove the plastic wrap. Bake at 350 for 55-60 minutes.

(Photo: Talk Pittsburgh)

You will need a 9 x 13 dish or if you cut this recipe in half you can use a 2 quart casserole dish.

Ingredients:

1 - 9 x 13 *glass baking dish greased well

10 cups of cubed day old bread, any type you like.

8 eggs beaten well

2 cups of milk, whatever type you like

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

Topping:

2 Tbsp Sugar (white, raw, maple, whatever you like)

½ tsp cinnamon.

Mix well. This goes on right before baking.

The Bread -- you can break or cut your bread into 1 inch pieces, I usually use white bakery bread (mine) or baguettes but whole wheat or oat works well too. It takes about 2 loaves to get 10 cups of cubes. Put them in a large bowl and allow them to sit for about an hour, tossing often, to dry them out a little.

Mix the eggs, milk, vanilla and cinnamon. You can either pour this over the bread cubes in the bowl and toss to coat all or put your bread into the 9 x 13 dish and pour the mixture over them. I now like to mix them in the bowl so they all get well soaked with the mixture, then put them into the baking dish. Cover your baking dish with plastic wrap and place into the refrigerator overnight.

To bake: Remove your dish from the refrigerator and remove the plastic wrap. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar evenly over the top. Bake at 350 for 55-60 minutes. The top will be nicely browned and crunchy when it's done. I usually cut this into 15-16 squares. Serve with maple syrup, fresh fruit, powdered sugar, jam, honey, whipped cream, etc. This is a great recipe for a toppings bar too.

This recipe can be found on the Mary Mac Bakehouse YouTube channel, Episode 29 Holiday Brunch from season 1 of In The Kitchen With Mary Mac or on marymacbakehouse.com.