Sunday begins with colder temperatures in Pittsburgh, but sunshine and seasonable weather follows

We are in First Alert Weather mode until 9 a.m. with a Freeze Warning for everyone.

Freeze Warning in place for the entire region through 9 a.m. KDKA Weather Center

Some areas dipped into the upper 20s!

Average first fall frost for Pittsburgh is normally October 25th, so we are a little ahead, but the rest of the region is right on time. By the afternoon, we are back to the low 60s with sunny skies.

Conditions throughout the day - Oct. 18, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

High pressure builds in and sticks around all week long and into the weekend right now, with sunny skies, dry conditions, and highs above normal in the mid to upper 60s! Enjoy the perfect fall weather.

The above-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the end of the month. We are still above normal for precipitation this month by about 1.80".