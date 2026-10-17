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Freeze Warning issued for all of western Pennsylvania as overnight temperatures will drop

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
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Mary Ours

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There are a few showers this morning, but clouds will quickly clear out this afternoon with sunshine and highs well below normal at 50 degrees. 

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Conditions over the next 12 hours in the Pittsburgh area KDKA Weather Center

Overnight, we are going into First Alert Weather mode until 9 a.m. with a Freeze Warning for everyone. Protect your plants! 

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Freeze Warning in place through 9 a.m. Sunday morning KDKA Weather Center

Some areas will get below freezing in the upper 20s under clear skies and calm winds. By the afternoon, we are back to the low 60s with sunny skies. 

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Low temperatures over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

High pressure builds in and sticks around all week long and into the weekend right now, with sunny skies, dry conditions, and highs above normal in the mid to upper 60s! Enjoy the perfect fall weather. 

The above-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the end of the month. 

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7-day forecast: Oct. 17, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

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