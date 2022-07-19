Freeze-dried blueberries sold nationwide recalled over lead concerns

WASHINGTON (CBS News) -- Certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries sold nationwide are being recalled because they could contain too much lead.

The recall involves two lots of the berries with best-by-dates of December 2024 and January 2025 sold through retail and online stores, with the heavy metal content detected by a lab in Maryland, according to an urgent recall notice posted on Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For more information, visit this story.

Click here for the FDA's recall notice.